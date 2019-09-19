Deante Hall began Watertown’s training camp with the emotions you would expect of a sophomore beginning his varsity career. The kids are bigger, faster, more experienced and naturally intimidating. Hall, a standout running back on junior varsity, would be playing behind the likes of Jaden Ramsey and Jude Converse.
Of course there were nerves but Hall wasn’t nervous, per se. He was confident in his skills as a running back and was ready to make the most of whatever his role on the Cyclones was about to be.
Granted he didn’t know that only days before the season started he would be named Watertown’s new starting quarterback after Kalub Conway was sidelined with an ankle injury.
Hall wasn’t a stranger to the position, it was roughly five years ago when he took his last snap as quarterback of his Pop Warner team. That’s why when coach Kyle Lalonde was weighing his options, Hall offered to fill the role. After running reps with a few players, Lalonde decided the sophomore was their best bet.
After having just a scrimmage game against Indian River to prepare, Hall’s first test came against formidable Gouverneur, which hasn’t lost a regular season game in three years.
So, given the circumstances: quarterback who is a running back by trade, sophomore in first varsity game and going up against one of the toughest opponents in Section 10, you can imagine the shock on the Watertown sideline when Hall finished the game having completed 14 of 16 passes attempts, throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Not to mention he ran for 82 yards and a touchdown as well.
“The surprising thing was he was 14-for-16, he only had two incompletions,” Lalonde said. “You look at that stat sheet and you’re like, ‘wow, OK, he can do this,’ and he just adds the dimension of a running back playing quarterback, too. Just having that dimension of being a runner and a passer, it just adds so much to your offense.”
Hall wasted little time against Gouverneur, completing a seven-play opening drive with and 18-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Turner to give the Cyclones a quick 6-0 lead.
His objective was simple: “I was just trying to look for guys who are open to throw the ball to and run if I need to.”
He then found Jude Converse late in the second quarter for another 18-yard touchdown pass.
Converse, a junior, is expected to play a major role in this offense as both a receiver and a runner, especially with tight end Nick Mallette out for the season with a torn ACL.
Add Converse to the list of people who were surprised by how well Hall threw the ball. “I knew he could run because he ran really well at JV, but I didn’t expect that he was going to be able to throw the ball the way he was,” Converse said.
Despite Hall’s unpredictable effort, Watertown couldn’t beat Gouverneur — falling to the Wildcats by a lopsided 60-22 margin.
With Conway still out though, Deante Hall was listed on the depth chart as QB1 for the following week, the home opener against Canton. The Golden Bears coming to town provided the Cyclones with a much more winnable game. Canton too was dealing with uncertainty at the quarterback position with Declan Porter graduating following last season.
Hall’s passing line read much differently following Watertown’s week two win over Canton. En route to scoring 40 points, Hall passed the ball only eight times, completing half of them for a total of 39 yards and no touchdowns. However, he still made his presence felt and inflicted just as much damage, if not more, as he did against Gouverneur a week prior. But, this time he did it with his legs.
Getting back to his routes as a running back, Hall rushed for 238 yards and five touchdowns. And that all came on only 13 attempts, good for 18 yards per carry.
The runs were often a result of a successfully executed wildcat play call. Early in the game, Hall took the snap while in shotgun and booked for the edge where he was able to gain 29 yards before being tackled at the Canton 25-yard line.
He would again use his quickness when on a first-and-goal, Hall faked a hand off to Ramsey, held the ball, spun past a defender and made his way to the sideline, appearing to almost go out of bounds before cutting up field at the last minute and scoring a touchdown just inside the pylon.
Watching the play unfold, Ramsey went from having his hands on his hips, assuming the Cyclones will be lining up for a second-and-goal, to pumping both fists in the air, celebrating another score.
“He’s opened lanes a lot because he went from running back to quarterback so he knows how to run the ball really well,” Ramsey said. “When he gets hot, he gets hot. It helps me a lot, them keying on him opens holes for me and vice versa.”
Ramsey would finish the Canton game with 150 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Despite the early success, the season is still young and Hall is still adjusting. He’s had to learn more about the offense in a short amount of time, while also building relationships with receivers. He already has a good rapport with one of them as he and Donavon Millan have played together since the peewee days.
“I’m friends with all of them but No. 3, Donovan Millan, he got moved up also, and we’ve been playing since peewee and Pop Warner,” Hall said. “It’s just the chemistry that’s there, you can’t break it up, it’s good chemistry.”
Millan had one catch for 40 yards in week one and two catches for 31 yards in week two.
Lalonde expects to have Conway ready to play in tonight’s game versus Potsdam, but has said that Hall will continue to be the starter. Conway, a senior, could factor into the offense here and there, if the right situation arises.
But for now it’s Hall’s team, and with significant seniors graduating following this season, most notably Conway and Ramsey, Watertown could be Hall’s team for a while.
