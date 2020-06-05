HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
WATERTOWN — Watertown High School senior Nick Mallette has won the inaugural Coach Matthew J. Branski Award, established by the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Mallette, who has competed in lacrosse for the Cyclones for four years, was announced as the first winner of the award, named in honor of longtime former Watertown lacrosse coach Branski, who died in January.
Mallette, the son of Al and Terri Mallette, is a four-time Frontier League all-star in lacrosse and was named to the Times All-North team twice. Mallette served as captain for the Cyclones for two years and helped Watertown capture the league championship.
Mallette also competed for the Watertown swimming and diving program for four years. He won the Frontier League diving title and was named a league all-star each year. Mallette also played football for two seasons, winning Section 3 Class A first-team honors.
Mallette holds a 95.4 average and graduates later this month. He will attend Le Moyne College where he plans to study biology and play lacrosse.
The Branski Award honors veterans of the WHS boys lacrosse program.
Branski, a member of the Upstate New York Chapter of the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame, coached the Cyclones from 1966-92. He won 244 games in his career.
“Coach Branski made a profound impact on the field and through this permanent fund will continue to positively affect the lives of student athletes,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director and 1988 Watertown graduate.
