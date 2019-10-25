(check back for updates)
Game of the Week
Section 3 Class C quarterfinal
Skaneateles at Lowville, 7 p.m.
Section 3 Class C quarterfinal
General Brown vs. Canastota, 7 p.m.
Section 10 Class B championship
Malone at Potsdam, 7 p.m.
Section 10 Class C semifinal
St. Lawrence at OFA, 7 p.m.
Regular season games
Indian River at East Syracuse-Minoa, 6:30 p.m.
Auburn at Carthage, 7 p.m.
Eight-Man
South Lewis at Sherburne-Earlville, 7 p.m.
