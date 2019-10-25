Header
Buy Now

General Brown’s cheer squad brings spirit to the sidelines last Friday in Brownville.Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times

(check back for updates)

Game of the Week

Section 3 Class C quarterfinal

Skaneateles at Lowville, 7 p.m.

Section 3 Class C quarterfinal

General Brown vs. Canastota, 7 p.m.

Section 10 Class B championship

Malone at Potsdam, 7 p.m.

Section 10 Class C semifinal

St. Lawrence at OFA, 7 p.m.

Regular season games

Indian River at East Syracuse-Minoa, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Eight-Man

South Lewis at Sherburne-Earlville, 7 p.m.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.