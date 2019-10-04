(check back for updates)
Game of the Week
Carthage 30, Indian River 0, halftime
Other area Section 3 games
South Jefferson at Westhill, 6:30 p.m.
General Brown 42, Jordan-Elbridge 6, 2nd quarter
Beaver River at Thousand Islands, 7 p.m.
Waterville at Sandy Creek, 7 p.m.
Section 10 games
St. Lawrence at Watertown, 7 p.m.
8-Man games
Tupper Lake at South Lewis, 7 p.m.
