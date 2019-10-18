REBOUND WITH GUSTO
The Indian River Marching Warriors prepare to take the field at halftime of last Friday's game against Whitesboro in Philadelphia.

Game of the Week

General Brown 21, Hannibal 0, third quarter

Other area Section 3 games

Carthage 28, Whitesboro 0, third quarter

Indian River 28, Central Square 6, halftime

Marcellus at South Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lowville 42, Herkimer 8, halftime

Thousand Islands at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 10 games

OFA 48, Potsdam 16, final

St. Lawrence at Massena, 7 p.m.

Eight-man

South Lewis 32, APW 6, halftime

Sherburne-Earlville at Tupper Lake, 7 p.m.

