(Check back for updates)
Game of the Week
General Brown 21, Hannibal 0, third quarter
Other area Section 3 games
Carthage 28, Whitesboro 0, third quarter
Indian River 28, Central Square 6, halftime
Marcellus at South Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lowville 42, Herkimer 8, halftime
Thousand Islands at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 10 games
OFA 48, Potsdam 16, final
St. Lawrence at Massena, 7 p.m.
Eight-man
South Lewis 32, APW 6, halftime
Sherburne-Earlville at Tupper Lake, 7 p.m.
