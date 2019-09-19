HS FOOTBALL WEEK 3
Today’s games
SECTION 3
Game of the Week
Class D
Sandy Creek (0-2) vs. Thousand Islands (0-2)
When, where: 7 tonight, Clayton
Outlook: There are three 0-2 teams in the 8-team Section 3 Class D, but by Saturday morning there will be no more than two. Sandy Creek and Thousand Islands find themselves in less than ideal situations with both losing their first two games. The Comets have scored a combined 12 points in those games while having allowed 34 points. Similarly the Vikings have scored a combined 14 points and given up 26. The Vikings showed moments of offensive promise against Waterville, quarterback Connor MacKay finished 8-for-20 with 120 passing yards and a passing touchdown. Unfortunately for TI, Waterville outlasted them 20-14 in double overtime. Adam Hilton has been productive on both sides of the ball for Sandy Creek. Offensively he’s rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns and defensively he’s made 34 total tackles.
Beaver River (2-0) vs. Onondaga (1-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, Onondaga
Outlook: Last year, the Beavers shocked sectional favorite Onondaga in a 35-34 win in the final game of the regular season. Things ended up working out for the Tigers in the end, they won the Section 3 Class D title. But they’ll be out for revenge against 2-0 Beaver River tonight. The Beavers have held their first two opponents to one score each while scoring a combined 40 points this season.
Class A
Carthage (1-1) vs. Jamesville-DeWitt (0-2)
When, where: 7 tonight, Carthage
Outlook: The No. 8 Comets will finish its nonleague schedule with a home game against Jamesville-Dewitt, formerly of Class A, now of the Developmental League. The Red Rams’ 2018 season was ended by the Comets in the opening round of sectionals, and 2019 has not yielded much success thus far. After a narrow loss to Utica-Proctor 12-7 last week, the Comets should have an easier time against JD.
Indian River (2-0) vs. Syracuse CBA (0-2)
When, where: 7 tonight, Philadelphia
Outlook: The Warriors have rolled their way to a 2-0 start and a No. 4 state ranking in Class A. Guillermo Rosario-Acosta has accrued 457 yards and eight touchdowns in his first two games this season as Indian River has outscored opponents 116-47. This too will be the Warriors’ final nonleague game before beginning their Class A schedule.
Class B
South Jefferson (1-1) vs. Syracuse Tech (0-2)
When, where: 7:30 tonight, Syracuse
Outlook: The Spartans lost their home opener last week to Solvay but can get back in the win column when they travel to Syracuse to play winless Syracuse Tech. Austin Mesler has been leading the offense with his arm while Anthony Rasmussen is taking care of the run game. Mesler has thrown for 289 yards and three touchdowns while Rasmussen has rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns.
Class C
Lowville (2-0) vs. Holland Patent (0-2)
When, where: 7 tonight, Holland Patent
Outlook: After winning the Section 3 Class C title last year, Holland Patent has started its 2019 season 0-2. The No. 8 Red Raiders on the other hand have jumped out to a 2-0 start and are among the favorites to take this year’s sectional crown. Among the difference-makers for Lowville have been quarterback Chad Bach and receiver Gavin Macaulay.
General Brown (0-2) vs. Cato-Meridian (2-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, Cato
Outlook: The Lions will look to limit their skid to just two losses when they face Cato-Meridian this Friday. Unfortunately for General Brown, the Blue Devils, perennial section power, are undefeated and have outscored opponents 85-14 — last week they defeated Port Byron 54-0. Eli Rawleigh has been one of the bright spots for the Lions, he’s rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Watertown (1-1) vs. Potsdam (2-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, Potsdam
Outlook: The Cyclones won their first NAC game since the 2000 season when they defeated Canton 40-28 last weekend. Potsdam improved to 2-0 with a 30-8 win over Massena. Watertown is led by quarterback Deante Hall, who has rushed for 291 yards and passed for 232. Trailing Hall in the NAC rushing standings is Potsdam’s Will Varney, who has gained 283 yards.
EIGHT-MAN
Morrisville-Eaton vs. Tupper Lake
When, where; 7 tonight, Tupper Lake
Saturday’s games
OFA (2-0) vs. Canton (1-1)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Canton
St. Lawrence (0-2) vs. Gouverneur (2-0)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Gouverneur
Massena (0-2) vs. Malone (0-2)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Malone
EIGHT-MAN
South Lewis vs. New York Mills
When, where: Noon, Saturday, New York Mills
Outlook: The Falcons will begin their third season in the 8-man league poised for a playoff run. They finished 2018 at 5-2 and 4-1 in the division but came up short of a spot in the sectional final. A couple of key returners are Brady Vosburgh and Branton Carpenter.
