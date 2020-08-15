EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a series on north country athletic stars of the past.
Derek McGuire forged a unique path to a record-setting Division I track and field career, and the Watertown native still thrives on ingenuity in his life as a personal trainer, competitive bodybuilder, and aspiring snake breeder.
McGuire — the 2004 Immaculate Heart Central graduate who became the first All-American and NCAA championship qualifier for shot put in University of Mississippi history — now resides in Montvale, N.J.
The 35-year-old works as a personal trainer and has recently shifted to in-home training sessions when the gym he worked with for eight years in Bergen County closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGuire typically works with high-performance clients training toward specific athletic goals, many of whom are competitive bodybuilders much like McGuire himself at various points in the last decade.
“It’s all-encompassing, it’s their whole life, so it’s changing the way they eat to what they do on the weekends,” McGuire said of his current position as a trainer. “It’s not just me working them out and then giving them workouts to do. It’s a 24/7 thing.”
McGuire became enthralled with weightlifting while he was in eighth grade and has focused intensely on his training ever since. He also learned the varied nuances of nutrition at a young age, which helped him rapidly develop as a standout athlete and control an early diagnosis of diabetes.
McGuire was mostly self-taught with the help of his father, Dan McGuire, who is also a lifelong avid weight-lifter and former competitive bodybuilder. Derek McGuire now utilizes the knowledge and expertise that helped him smash shot put and discus records from the Frontier League to the Southeastern Conference toward helping others make a similar impact in their respective endeavors.
“I was small to be a shot putter so I had the point in my life where I was force-feeding myself until I was ready to puke at every single meal so I could gain some weight, and then with me being a natural bodybuilder, trying to diet down and get ready for shows, and I did most of that myself,” McGuire said.
“I’ve done it all through trial and error, so when someone has an issue not being able to lose weight or not being able to gain weight, I’ve pretty much gone through it and I can tell them what I did to break through that barrier,” he added. “It’s nice when I can see something work for someone else that worked for me, and they don’t have to take nine months to figure it out.”
McGuire has competed on stage in about 12-to-15 professional shows for the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation since making his debut in 2012, filling the competitive void after injuries forced him to adjust his training style. McGuire said that he gained 109 pounds between his freshman year of high school and senior year of college in order to contend at elite levels with often heavier throwers.
McGuire accepted an assistant coaching position for the Division I men’s track and field team at the University of Lousiana-Monroe after finishing up his collegiate throwing career at Ole Miss in 2009. At that same time, he started to train heavily in pursuit of a spot in the world championships for shot put, and was approaching USA qualifying standards before aggravating a lower-back injury that had previously required surgery during his freshman year at Ole Miss.
“The doctor told me: ‘Yeah, you probably shouldn’t be doing this anymore if you want to walk when you’re 60,’” McGuire said. “So I switched over (to bodybuilding), I’m very obsessive and my whole life was throwing — eating, putting on weight — everything I did revolved around me being a better thrower, so as the doctor pretty much took that away from me, I had to find something else.”
He added: “I could still compete at a high level and not destroy my body as much. When I was a shot-putter, I would have to squat 700 pounds every week just to stay with the big boys, but now, I can lower the weight and do 20 reps instead of intense three-rep sets, so I was able to work around it and not destroy my back.”
McGuire most recently took the stage in 2018 and is again working to recover from nagging setbacks before considering his next competition. McGuire has undergone eight surgeries for various injuries since his freshman year of college.
He has discovered newfound enjoyment in his role as a personal trainer in watching others progress from the start of extreme dieting through their appearance on stage posing for judges.
“To do little tweaks for someone that doesn’t have progress, then all the sudden they lose five pounds and they’re so happy, I know what they feel because when I make those adjustments to myself and finally break a barrier, I know how happy I am, so it’s awesome to do,” McGuire said. “And, that doesn’t hurt my body when they’re doing it, so it’s enjoyment without destroying my body.”
McGuire was accompanied by his dad at each WNBF show, and the two communicated frequently throughout the training and dieting process. Dan McGuire said that he provided honest feedback and offered any advice or tips that he could, especially leading into Derek’s first competition.
Dan McGuire, who lives in Watertown, visits his son about every six weeks and joins him for workouts. He performed in a handful of competitions around Syracuse and Watertown a few decades prior, and owned a gym in the area during the 1980s.
“I did a few shows but nothing on the level he did, as far as what he looked like versus what I looked like,” Dan McGuire said. “He is a one-upper, that’s what motivates him, got to be bigger and got to be better, and that’s good, you want your kid to be better than you were.”
Derek McGuire became well-equipped for his multifaceted fitness career while training toward athletic stardom in Watertown. He starred as an independent competitor in track and field while attending IHC, which did not offer a team in the sport.
McGuire won state outdoor championships for the discus in three straight years starting as a sophomore, and he captured state crowns in shot put as a junior and senior. He won the indoor state title for shot put as a junior and again as a senior, and he finished second at the Nike Indoor Championships for shot put as a high school senior.
McGuire also won three gold medals at the Empire State Games while in high school, twice for discus and one for shot put. He still holds the Section 3 record for discus at 190 feet and 9 inches, according to records at tullyrunners.com, which he established in April 2003. McGuire broke a 22-year-old state record in shot put (64-11½) to win the state indoor title as a high school senior.
McGuire placed ninth at the NCAA championships as a collegiate senior for shot put with a Rebels’ record throw of 60 feet and 0.875 inches, culminating the campaign and his collegiate career as the program’s first All-American and NCAA representative in the shot put.
“When you’re a high-end athlete, most people all have the same mentality, they’re obsessed with what they do and that’s why they’re good at what they do, and I just try to give a little bit of that to my clients,” McGuire said. “You’re not going to get to your goal unless everything is going that way, your food, your workouts, everything you do. Most people don’t understand that and just have to get to that mentality.”
McGuire has channeled a similar energy that led to his athletic success into his latest endeavor as a snake breeder. He became interested in the reptiles while he was in college and purchased his first snake while in California for a track meet with his dad.
McGuire started to expand on his initial collection but had to stop temporarily because he couldn’t keep them in the apartments where he lived as a student. Dan McGuire also possessed a pet snake when he was younger.
“He had to take a little break when he didn’t have any place to keep them, because Mom wasn’t going to let them stay here,” Dan McGuire said. “He went back to school, and I had 11 of his snakes down in the basement, so we had to do something, and he eventually sold those.”
McGuire revived his snake collection when he moved into a condominium about five years ago. He currently owns roughly 30 breeder snakes with another 10 still growing. He’s dubbed his collection “D-Rassic Park,” and he estimated that he hatched 70 babies in the past year and has another 15 eggs occupying an incubator.
McGuire’s plans for this weekend included a drive to pick up his newest addition — a Burmese python that he listed at more than 20 feet long weighing in excess of 300 pounds. He spent much of the past week constructing a large cage for his newest snake to inhabit.
“My obsession has taken over again,” McGuire said. “I love to do it. By breeding them it pays for my hobby, plus I make a little money, so it’s awesome.”
