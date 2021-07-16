Wildcats trio competing at Fargo nationals

Sports roundup

GOUVERNEUR — Gouverneur’s championship trio of Carter Baer, Vandavian Way and Zoe Griffith are competing in the 50th U.S. Marine Corps Junior & 16-and-Under Nationals that begin Saturday in Fargo, N.D.

The Wildcats trio will represent New York competing in the freestyle competition.

This national event, which runs through Friday, is one of the largest and most prestigious wrestling tournaments in the United States. Gouverneur coaches Joel Baer, Mark Daily and Dylan Morrison are also attending the tournament.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.