GOUVERNEUR — Gouverneur’s championship trio of Carter Baer, Vandavian Way and Zoe Griffith are competing in the 50th U.S. Marine Corps Junior & 16-and-Under Nationals that begin Saturday in Fargo, N.D.
The Wildcats trio will represent New York competing in the freestyle competition.
This national event, which runs through Friday, is one of the largest and most prestigious wrestling tournaments in the United States. Gouverneur coaches Joel Baer, Mark Daily and Dylan Morrison are also attending the tournament.
