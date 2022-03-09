LOWVILLE — Beaver Camp hosted its 22nd annual ice fishing derby, the David Tuttle Memorial Beaver Camp Ice Fishing Derby, in February.
Despite the frigid temperatures about 132 attended.
According to organizers, the goal was to provide a non-competitive day of fishing for the entire family.
Derby proceeds help provide scholarships for children who cannot afford summer camp through the Beaver Camp Campership Fund.
David Tuttle, who died in 2012, was instrumental in establishing the derby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.