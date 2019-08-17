AKWESASNE — Louie Jackson Jr. earned his first victory of the season as he won the 30-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway.
Jackson picked up his third career victory at the track in the division after pulling away on a late caution. Lance Willix, Chris Raabe, Matt Woodruff and Madison Mulder rounded out the top five.
Anthony Rasmussen (sportsman), Steve Comeau (mod lite), Dan Reif (novice sportsman) and Matt Zira (bandit) also won features in their respective divisions.
Watertown’s Tim McCreadie placed 16th in the 30-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Series race Friday night at Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Ark.
McCreadie came into the weekend third in the points standings and only 10 points behind second-place Josh Richards.
Scott Bloomquist went wire-to-wire for the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.