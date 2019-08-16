WADDINGTON — Having maintained his lead through the first two days of the 2019 Bassmaster Elite Series at the St. Lawrence River, Chris Johnston now stands halfway to making tour history.
“It was a lot slower today. I didn’t get a lot of bites and I didn’t get a kicker fish like yesterday. I’m still pretty happy with how things went,” said Johnston, who hails from Peterborough, Ontario, and is once again on the verge of becoming the first Canadian to win a series event.
“I’ve been in this position a couple of times before and I’ve blown it so I’m definitely not counting my chickens yet,” he added. “I’m a little worried about the spots that I’ve fished. I’ll see what’s there but from what I saw today, there weren’t a lot of the big ones left. And, the ones that are there, are the smart ones that don’t go for anything. Tomorrow could be a real scramble.”
After setting the opening day standard at 24 pounds, seven ounces, the 30-year-old Johnston boated another 22 pounds, 13 ounces, of bass Friday and held on to the top spot in the standings with a total of 47 pounds, four ounces.
“Going into today, I thought I would need 22, 23 pounds to stay in the lead and I got that,” he said. “There are still so many fish out there and the standings are so close. I think the one of us who pulls in 22, 23 pounds a day from here on in is going to win.”
Johnston was one of 21 anglers to reel in more than 20 points of bass Friday as the tournament field was whittled down from 75 to 35 for today’s third stage. The final competitor to make the cut at 36 pounds, 14 ounces, was Seth Fieder. Johnston’s older brother, Cory, missed the cut by just two ounces despite a second-day total of 21 pounds, seven ounces.
Tour veteran Steve Kennedy of Auburn, Alabama, maintained his second-place status at 46-5, after adding 22-14, to his total including a pair of five-pounders.
“I’ve had two days where I don’t lose many fish but I haven’t had a lot bites so I’ve been living on the edge,” said Kennedy, who caught the largest individual bass on Thursday at six pounds, two ounces. “We’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”
Also keeping pace with the leaders is Greg DiPalma of Millville, New Jersey, who moved up from fourth to third with his two-day total of 45-1. Rounding out the top five through Friday are Ray Hanselman, Jr., at 44-10, and Bill Lowen, who posted the heftiest bag of five bass of the second round at 23-4, for a total of 44-7.
With his strong showing on Friday, Lowen moved into second place in the Angler of the Year standings with 571 points behind leader Scott Canterbury at 590 points. Canterbury slipped from second place to ninth after weighing in at 19-10, for a total of 4302. Brian Snowden recorded the biggest bass of the day at 5-13, in moving up to sixth place at 44-7.
The remaining 35 competitors will continue vying for the top prize of $100,000 this morning starting at 9 from the Whittaker Park boat launch. Weigh-in is set to begin at 5 p.m. with the top 10 advancing to Sunday’s championship stage. The top 10 are currently separated by just five pounds, one ounce.
“This river is just awesome. You can see why everyone raves about it,” Johnston said. “I’m excited to get back out there tomorrow. The conditions are probably going to change again. The one who can run new water and put things together the fastest when they get to a good spot is going to win.”
