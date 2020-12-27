SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. — Long before ever having his named etched onto the Stanley Cup as assistant coach of the 2019-20 Tampa Bay Lightning, Brasher Falls native Derek Lalonde had already earned his place in the St. Lawrence Central Sports Hall of Fame.
“When I reminisce about some of those days, I was so lucky to be part of a lot of championship teams while I was in high school. We won a section championship in football my senior year, we went to the state final four in hockey my senior year and when I was a sophomore, we went to the final four in states for baseball. It was a great time to be a part of sports at St. Lawrence and it sounds funny but, that’s where I really got my first taste of winning,” said Lalonde, a 1990 SLC graduate and Class of 2008 Hall of Fame inductee, who helped guide the Lightning to the National Hockey League’s most cherished possession in late September.
“The whole experience of winning the cup was just so surreal,” he added. “There was a timeout late in that last game and when it was over, I stepped back behind the bench and watched the videos they were showing on the replay screens. I was seeing the Montreal Canadiens and Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier and it just hit me, ‘We’re minutes away from winning the Stanley Cup.’ That was the first time that I got a little nostalgic. Then, when it was over and we were on the ice passing the cup around, to actually grab it, raise it and kiss it. It was just an amazing feeling. After we left the ice, all the guys were together and we were reading all the names on the cup. Now, we’re going to have our names on it too.”
Traditionally, the individual members of Stanley Cup winning teams are allowed to spend a day with the trophy. Lalonde, whose parents, Jack and Donna, still reside in Brasher Falls, had hoped to bring hockey’s greatest chalice to his hometown to share with family and friends but due to COVID-19 restrictions, he has had to change those plans.
“The NHL is prohibiting players from traveling with the Cup but they are still allowing players and coaches to spend a day with it,” said Lalonde, who brought the Cup to his home in South Tampa recently.
“It’s just going to be my family and my in-laws from Cleveland. Unfortunately,” he added, “my parents won’t be making the trip. “Too much going on with the pandemic.”
Growing up in Brasher Falls, Lalonde began playing sports at an early age and would eventually be a three-sport team captain by the time he was a senior at SLC.
“When I started out as a Mite in Tri-Town Minor Hockey, I always loved scoring goals but our coach was rotating kids at goalie and I was one of them. I did pretty good when I went through the rotation,” Lalonde recalled. “One night, we were getting ready for a game at North Franklin and coach was looking for someone to play goal. No one would budge. Finally, I said, ‘I’ll do it tonight’, and wound up being a goalie from then on.”
“Once I started to play more and more, I realized how much a team leans on you as a goalie and how your teammates rely on you to be the last line of defense,” he added. “I enjoyed knowing that as goalie, there were games where you could steal a win for your team just by keeping pucks out of the net. To this day, I cringe a little inside whenever I see a goal scored because I know how goalie’s feel when that happens.”
While hockey became his life’s passion, Lalonde began showing his all-around athletic abilities at an early age, according to retired Hall of Fame football coach Jerry Mahoney.
“When I was coaching football, I always tried to look ahead and see what kids were already good athletes in the elementary school. My wife was a fourth-grader teacher and I’d ask her about which kids liked sports in gym and Derek was one of them,” said Mahoney, who served as head coach of the Larries’ football program from 1969-92. “Even back then, he had personality. No one didn’t like Derek.”
“As I watched him come up through sports at St. Lawrence, you could see that he was the kind of guy that made things happen. He just had a way about him. He was a leader, the kind of kid that you love to have on your team,” he added.
The reigning junior varsity football MVP, Lalonde became a starting outside linebacker and backup quarterback of the varsity team as a junior. His fondest memories include helping to lead the Larries’ to convincing wins over arch-rival Massena Central both years he played varsity and an upset win on the road over Carthage Central in a 1989 Section 10 playoff final.
“Coach Mahoney is definitely one of my mentors,” said Lalonde. “I remember going into the Carthage game my senior year thinking we didn’t have a chance. Here we were, one of the smaller schools and we were going up against one of the biggest schools. I guess I had a little bit of punk in me and wasn’t taking something seriously in practice the week before the game. Coach Mahoney grabbed my facemask and let me know that I needed to get it together if we were going to beat Carthage.”
“We roll into Carthage with 24 players and we look over at their bench and they have 80 players. It was a true big school-small school matchup but if anybody could figure out a way to beat Carthage, it was coach Mahoney. He was so far ahead of his time,” he added.
While he doesn’t recall exactly why he needed to get Lalonde’s attention that day in practice, Mahoney said he knew that tactic would be effective.
“I don’t know if it was any one thing that he did that day but as a coach, you have to be able to motivate kids and you get to know which kids to motivate. Derek was one of those kids,” he noted.
“One of the things I always did as a coach was to know who my quarterback was going to be coming up through the grades. I’d look to see who could throw the ball and who were the leaders. By the time Derek got to varsity, he was 5-foot-8 and weighed may be 170 pounds so he was not that big. But, he was just so competitive and such a tough kid,” Mahoney added. “Another one of the things we did on varsity was not having our quarterback play defense. We always tried to find someone else to play defense to protect him. Our defensive coordinator back then was Dick Cootware and he let me know that Derek was the best defensive player we had so, he was one of the few quarterbacks I ever had that played both ways. He was just an all-around athlete.”
A three-year starter between the pipes for the SLC hockey team, Lalonde helped carry the 1989-90 Larries to the semifinals of the state Division II playoffs where his high school career ended in a loss to Glens Falls at the Utica Aud. Along with being what coach Mickey Locke “the backbone” of the team throughout his varsity playing days at SLC, Lalonde also showed his power of persuasion after being allowed to wear the same number on his hockey jersey that he wore on his football and baseball uniforms.
“I don’t know what it was about the number seven, it was just my number,” said Lalonde, “It wasn’t a typical number for goalies though and I remember going to Mickey, who was a very traditional guy when it came to hockey, and asking him what he thought about me wearing it. He looked at Randy Roy, who was the assistant coach, and they both kind of shrugged, then said it was OK.”
But even before making a name for himself on the football field and hockey rink, Lalonde was earning a reputation for his prowess on the baseball diamond, where he earned the starting job at third base as a sophomore in 1988. Under the guidance of coach Butch Shorette, the Larries has emerged as the top Class C program in the Section in the late 1980s. In 1987, they went undefeated through their first 20 games before falling short in the state quarterfinals.
“When I was younger, I’d go watch the Northern Valley League games at Triplets field and Butch was a hero of mine because of the way he kept hitting home runs,” Lalonde noted. “Then, to have him as my high school coach was pretty great.”
The following season, the Larries once again advanced to the state playoffs as sectional champion and played host to a quarterfinal round opponent at Clarkson’s Snell Field where Lalonde stepped up and delivered the game-winning hit that lifted SLC to its first and only state semifinal appearance.
“It was a knubber off the end of the bat and just my luck, it got past the first basemen and that was enough for the winning run to come home but I’ll always remember it as being a rip up the middle,” Lalonde joked.
The Larries would go on to drop a 2-1 decision to eventual state champion Ardsley from Section 1 in their final four matchup.
“Derek had the hit that got us to the semifinals and the next day, the story in the newspaper had him saying something about how getting the game-winning hit was like kissing his girlfriend for the first time,” said current SLC varsity baseball coach Chris Dow, who was a senior teammate of Lalonde’s on the 1988 squad. “It was funny because even before he got that hit, his nickname around school was, ‘Kisser’. Even now, when he comes home to visit during the summer, that’s what everyone still calls him.”
“You look at what he’s done since high school with his coaching and wherever he’s ended up, they always end up becoming winning teams. He’s just got a great mind set for coaching and people need what he has to offer,” Dow added. “He didn’t get to be an assistant coach in the NHL for nothing and the thing is, he’s still so down to earth and keeps everyone he knows up north on his radar.”
The gridiron, hockey and baseball programs at SLC both fostered and benefited from Lalonde’s winning attitude but he also drew career inspiration from the school’s physical education department.
“Another one of my mentors was Joe Jubinville. He was my gym teacher in high school and he’d let me hang out in his office from time to time,” Lalonde said. “We’d talk about sports and I remember sitting there thinking I how wanted to be a gym teacher and maybe coach high school hockey some day.”
“When I look back, I was blessed to be around such mentors like the ones I had in high school,” he added.
Following is graduating from SLC in the summer of 1990, Lalonde attended SUNY Cortland where he earned his undergraduate degree in physical education in 1995 and capped a four-year career as netminder for the men’s hockey program by garnering the Red Letter Award as team MVP when he was a senior.
Lalonde began honing his coaching skills at North Adams State College in Massachusetts. He served as a graduate assistant of the NCAA Division III men’s program there while working toward his master’s degree in education management at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
“That’s where I started to catch a little bit of the coaching bug,” he said.
Lalonde wound up spending the next two seasons as a graduate assistant before being named assistant coach at Division III Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania from 1998-2000. He then returned to New York State as assistant coach at Division III Hamilton College in Clinton from 2000-2002, where he met his future wife, Melissa, who was head coach of the Continentals women’s soccer program at the time.
“The greatest thing I ever did was marry a coach,” Lalonde said. “She has a better understanding of the coaching decisions we’ve had to make as a family.”
The next great coaching leap for the Lalondes came in 2002 when he was named assistant coach of the Division I men’s hockey team at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich., and she was appointed women’s soccer head coach. Two years later, the men’s hockey team claimed its inaugural CCHA championship a year after making its first NCAA tournament appearance.
After a successful four-year stint at Ferris State, Lalonde accepted a job as assistant coach at perennial WCHA powerhouse University of Denver for the start of the 2006-07 season. Over the next five seasons with Lalonde behind the bench, the Pioneers amassed a 122-63-19 record while claiming WCHA Championships in 2008 and 2010 and making four straight NCAA Division I tournament appearances.
“When I was at Ferris State and we went from worst to first in the CCHA, I really started to think that I could have a career as a college coach,” Lalonde noted. “In Denver, we were already expected to win and being a part of that success, made me a little more anxious to be a head coach somewhere.”
Following the end of the 2010-2011 season, Lalonde’s coaching career reached a crossroads where he had to decide between continuing down the NCAA Division I path as a possible head coach or shifting to the professional ranks.
He wound up choosing the latter and landed in Wisconsin when he was named head coach and General Manager of the Green Bay Gamblers of the United State Hockey League, which is the top junior league sanctioned by USA Hockey and a major talent pool for NCAA hockey. In his first season at the Gamblers’ helm, he led the team to a 47-9-4 record and guided them to the organization’s third Anderson Cup as regular season champion and fourth Clark Cup as playoff champion en route to being named the USHL Coach of the Year.
Lalonde wound up spending the next two seasons at Green Bay where he wound up amassing an impressive 114-56-14 record over the course of his three years behind the bench there. The Gamblers have not won either championship cup since his departure and one of his predecessors at Green Bay was current Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper.
Along with his duties with the Gamblers, Lalonde also served as assistant coach for the USA Hockey U19 teams that captured gold medals at the 2012 and 2013 World Junior A Challenge tournaments.
The next stop on the coaching trail for Lalonde was Ohio where he served as head coach of the Toledo Walleye of the East Coast Hockey League, a farm team for the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, from 2014 to 2016. In his first year, he guided the Walleye to a 50-15-7 record and the Brabham Cup as the league regular season champions. The 58-point improvement by the Walleye over the previous year was the largest turnaround in league history and Lalonde wound up as the easy choice for the John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year.
“Toledo had a very good base and I knew the pool of talent. It was more a case where they needed to take things more seriously as an organization,” said Lalonde. “We wound up going from worst to first and won the regular season championship. The turnaround started in the locker room with the players. They bought into my approach and my philosophy.”
“One thing I’ve learned, and I think this goes back to when I played in high school, is that teams win games in the locker room long before they win on the ice,” he added.
Lalonde reached the next highest rung of the professional coaching ladder in 2016 when he took over as head coach of the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. Located in Des Moines, the Wild are the top farm team for the Minnesota Wild of the NHL and he once again showed his ability to reverse a team’s fortunes. In his first season in Des Moines, the Wild made a 22-point improvement over the previous year which stood as a franchise record and the first winning season in the short four-year history of the team.
“I don’t know that I have a secret formula or secret sauce,” noted Lalonde, who finished with a 69-58-25 record in his two seasons at Des Moines. “In Toledo, I was only interested in finding guys that were also quality individuals, players who’d been captains or assistant captains of their respective teams and not signing contracts to play in the NHL or AHL. When I got to Des Moines, I told management how much I needed the same type of guys to try to turn things around.”
“I loved my role with the Wild. We had a great fan base and the team had turned a corner,” he added.
But after leading the Wild to another winning season in 2017-18, the parent team in Minnesota made sweeping changes in management, and Lalonde faced an uncertain future with the AHL affiliate.
“I probably would have stayed as head coach in Des Moines but they were looking to make some changes,” he said. “I had gotten some interest from the AHL teams in San Diego and in Binghamton, so, I had some options.”
As it turned out, Lalonde would get an even better offer, one that put him behind the bench of one of the top organizations in the NHL.
“We had just lost Game 7 of our 2018 Eastern Conference finals and I got a telephone call from Jon Cooper, the coach at Tampa Bay, seeing if I’d be interested in coming down for an interview. The rest,” he said, “is history.”
Lalonde was officially named assistant coach of the Lightning on July 12, 2018, and has since worked side-by-side with Cooper, who has been head coach since March of 2013, on building a perennial contender for regular season and post-season honors. Lalonde experienced both ends of the NHL championship spectrum in his first season as the Lightning tied an NHL record for most wins in a season with 62 and captured the Presidents’ Trophy as the overall points leader for 2018-19. But after putting together one of the best regular seasons in NHL history, the post-season wasn’t as kind as the Lightning were unceremoniously swept out of the Stanley Cup playoffs in the opening round by the Columbus Blue Jackets in four straight games.
“Pro hockey is all about the playoffs. We were only the second team ever to win 62 games in a season and as sour and bitter as we were after losing in the playoffs the way we did, I knew that some day we come to appreciate winning the Presidents’ Cup,” Lalonde said.
“After we lost, we talked more about culture and accountability, about not accepting losing and wanting to win,” he added. “We spent more time working on leadership habits than we did working on X’s and O’s.”
Shrugging off the disappointment of their playoff letdown, the Lightning were on pace to once again surpass 50 wins last winter before the encroaching coronavirus pandemic forced the NHL to shut down the 2019-20 season in mid-March. Eventually, the league came up with a unique format for the Stanley Cup playoffs, which saw the top 16 teams from each conference qualify to play at two hub cities. The Eastern Conference contenders played all the games of the first four rounds at Scotia Bank Arena in Toronto, while the Western Conference teams competed at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
The playoffs opened Aug. 1 and ended eight weeks later with the Lightning finishing off the Western Conference champion Dallas Stars in six games in the Stanley Cup finals, which were held at Rogers Place.
“Being away from home was hard,” said Lalonde, who celebrated his 48th birthday while secluded with his team in the Toronto playoff bubble and regularly kept in touch with his wife and three children (Alex, Luke and Abby) via the internet and smart phones. “We face-timed 15 times a day. It got to a point where we would just keep the phone on the table and we’d all just start doing our own thing. It was a lot like being at home.”
As far as the future is concerned, Lalonde said he plans to stay with the Lightning as assistant coach but that he does maintain the hope of someday being named as head coach of an NHL squad.
“One-hundred percent, I’d love to be a head coach. The only life changing goal I have left is to be a head coach in the NHL but it isn’t something that I’m actively going out and pursuing,” he said.
“My philosophy is, be great at the job I’m at and if I keep doing that, the next step will always be there for me because of the job that I’ve done,” he concluded.
