Duke head coach Mike Elko looks on during the first half of a game against Boston College on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images/TNS

Duke earned its second consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference road win, scoring 24 first-half points on the way to defeating Boston College 38-31 on Friday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2 ACC) rushed for 232 yards, eclipsing the 200 mark for the sixth time this season. Jaquez Moore had two of the team’s four rushing scores.

FieldLevelMedia

