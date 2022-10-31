NFL
Cleveland 32, Cincinnati 13
NFL
NBA
Toronto 139, Atlanta 109
Milwaukee 110, Detroit 108
Utah 121, Memphis 105
NHL
L.A. Kings 5, St. Louis 1
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
