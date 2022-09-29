Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar celebrates his 10th-inning game-winning single Wednesday night against the Marlins at Citi Field. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Eduardo Escobar drove in all five New York runs, ending the game with a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Mets overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Marlins 5-4 in Citi Field.

Escobar also hit a two-run homer in the seventh and a two-run single in the eighth for the Mets (98-58), who took a one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East by virtue of the Braves’ 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Washington Nationals earlier in the night.

