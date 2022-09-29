Eduardo Escobar drove in all five New York runs, ending the game with a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Mets overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Marlins 5-4 in Citi Field.
Escobar also hit a two-run homer in the seventh and a two-run single in the eighth for the Mets (98-58), who took a one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East by virtue of the Braves’ 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Washington Nationals earlier in the night.
With automatic runner Francisco Lindor at second, Dylan Floro got Mark Canha to line out to right, then intentionally walked Jeff McNeil before Escobar singled to left. Lindor beat the throw home as Escobar, standing on first base, slammed his helmet to the ground and pounded his chest. Teammates mobbed and eventually held aloft Escobar.
Nationals 3, Braves 2 (10)
CJ Abrams’ single scored Alex Call with the winning run and the Nationals defeated the Braves in Washington.
Victor Robles bunted leading off the 10th against Jackson Stephens (3-3). Robles was called out after a review, but Call advanced to third on the play. Pinch hitter Cesar Hernandez walked. Lane Thomas grounded to third for the second out, but Abrams ended the game with a single to right.
Matt Olson hit his 30th homer of the season and added a single for the Braves. Atlanta starter Jake Odorizzi was lifted after 3 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs – one earned – on four hits.
Cubs 4, Phillies 2
Christopher Morel hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and fellow rookie Hayden Wesneski allowed one run while pitching into the sixth, as Chicago beat Philadelphia, which has dropped four straight, at Wrigley Field.
With the game tied 1-1 and two on, Morel got enough of an Aaron Nola pitch to line the ball into the left-field basket. Morel ranks among the rookie leaders with 16 homers and helped his team to a third straight win and seventh in eight games.
Brewers 5, Cardinals 1
Brandon Woodruff tossed six scoreless innings and Devin Williams worked out of two late-inning jams as the Brewers defeated the Cardinals in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee closed within a half-game of Philadelphia for the third wild card. Woodruff (13-4) scattered five hits while striking out 10 and walking one.
Dodgers 1, Padres 0 (10)
Freddie Freeman broke up a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single to center with one out in the 10th inning, giving the Dodgers a shutout victory over the Padres in Los Angeles.
Freeman’s career-high 192nd hit of the season, off Padres reliever Steven Wilson (4-2), drove in automatic runner Mookie Betts from third. Alex Vesia (5-0) earned the win after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.
Giants 6, Rockies 3
John Brebbia ran his streak of consecutive scoreless starts to nine, Joc Pederson tripled home two runs and the Giants beat the Rockies for a seventh straight time, at San Francisco.
Brebbia combined with Sean Hjelle (1-2), Shelby Miller, Tyler Rogers and Yunior Marte on a four-hitter.
Guardians 2, Rays 1 (10)
Pinch hitter Amed Rosario lined a game-winning single to right field in the 10th inning as the Guardians beat the Rays in Cleveland.
Gabriel Arias went deep for the first time in the majors and Steven Kwan was 2-for-4 in support of Triston McKenzie, who yielded just one run and three hits over a strong six-inning start. James Karinchak (2-0) struck out the side in a perfect 10th to help Cleveland move to 13-5 in extra innings.
Mariners 3, Rangers 1
George Kirby pitched six strong innings as the Mariners crept closer to its first playoff berth since 2001 with a victory over the Rangers in Seattle.
It was just the fourth victory in the past 12 games for the Mariners, who increased their lead over the Baltimore Orioles to 4 1/2 games for the American League’s third and final wild-card berth. Kirby (8-4) rebounded from one of the worst starts of his rookie season by giving up one run on five hits.
Twins 8, White Sox 4
Jake Cave went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored and Gio Urshela also had three hits as Minnesota beat Chicago in Minneapolis to move into a tie with the White Sox for second place in the American League Central.
Luis Arraez went 2-for-5 with an RBI to boost his average to .313 to move into a tie for the AL batting lead with Aaron Judge. Matt Wallner had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs while Jose Miranda went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Angels 4, Athletics 1
Mike Trout and Taylor Ward homered and Michael Lorenzen threw five effective innings to lead Los Angeles past Oakland in Anaheim, Calif.
Trout’s homer leading off the fourth inning, his 38th of the season, sparked a three-run rally in support of Lorenzen (8-6). The right-hander gave up one unearned run in the first inning and nothing else in five innings.
Diamondbacks 5, Astros 2 (10)
Christian Walker stroked a two-run, two-out single to left field in the 10th inning as the Diamondbacks outlasted the Astros in Phoenix.
Shortly after Daulton Varsho bounced into the go-ahead fielder’s choice, Walker plated Varsho and Jake McCarthy with his hit off Astros reliever Bryan Abreu. McCarthy reached on the second infield single of the 10th for Arizona.
