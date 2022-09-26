The Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, celebrates after hitting a walk-off single against the Yankees in the 10th inning Monday night in Toronto. John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-out RBI single in the 10th inning, giving the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday in Toronto.

The hit off Clarke Schmidt (5-5) scored automatic runner Cavan Biggio from second base after right fielder Aaron Judge had prolonged the inning with a catch at the right field wall.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.