Pablo Lopez pitched six innings, JJ Bleday hit a two-run homer and the Miami Marlins knocked the New York Mets out of sole possession of first place in the National League East with a 6-4 victory on Tuesday night at Citi Field.
The Mets (97-58) fell into a tie for first in the division for the second time this season when the Atlanta Braves (97-58) closed out an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. New York has held sole possession of the division lead for every day except April 11, Sept. 6 and Sept. 9.
Lopez (10-10), who entered with an 11.34 ERA in four starts against the Mets this year, allowed three runs on five hits. All three runs came on a homer by Pete Alonso, who became the first player in New York history with multiple 40-homer seasons.
Lopez, who was handed a lead before he threw a pitch, struck out five and walked none.
After Miguel Rojas was hit by a pitch in the first and Brian Anderson and Garrett Cooper had consecutive singles to load the bases, Bryan De La Cruz lifted a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead. Anderson scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
The Marlins opened a 4-0 cushion when Bleday hit a 2-1 for the fifth homer of his rookie season.
After New York’s Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor opened the fourth with consecutive hits before Jeff McNeil popped out, Alonso hit a 2-2 changeup out to left field.
Anderson collected three hits and Jacob Stallings hit a two-run single for the Marlins (64-90), who collected 11 hits overall.
Miami lost Cooper to a fractured left hand when he was hit by a pitch from Trevor Williams in the fifth.
Miami loaded the bases in the fifth and extended its lead to 6-3 on Stallings’ bloop single to center.
The Mets dropped to 46-23 against divisional opponents as Carlos Carrasco (15-7) allowed four runs on six hits in three innings. It ended a career-high streak of the right-hander allowing three earned runs or fewer in 12 consecutive starts, and he lost for the first time in 10 career starts against the Marlins.
Miami’s Huascar Brazoban pitched a scoreless seventh and Richard Bleier withstood three balks that allowed McNeil to score and led to his and manager Don Mattingly’s ejection in the eighth.
Dylan Floro struck out the side in the ninth for his eighth save.
Miles Mikolas allowed one run over six innings and Andrew Knizner had a two-run homer as the Cardinals clinched the National League Central title with a victory over the Brewers in Milwaukee.
The victory gives the Cardinals (90-65) the season series against the Brewers (82-72) and the tiebreaker in the division. St. Louis leads Milwaukee by 7 1/2 games.
Milwaukee remained 1 1/2 games behind Philadelphia (83-70) for the final wild-card spot as the Phillies lost to the Cubs, 2-1. The Brewers play their final eight games at home, while Philadelphia plays its final nine on the road.
Mikolas (12-13) allowed four hits, including Rowdy Tellez’s solo homer with one out in the sixth. He struck out nine and walked one.
The Brewers got a run off Andre Pallante in the seventh on a walk and two singles. Ryan Helsley finished with two scoreless innings.
Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser (6-10) exited while facing the second hitter in the fourth inning with what the Brewers announced as a right groin strain.
Harold Ramirez grounded a tiebreaking, two-out double in the 11th inning to carry the Rays to a win over the Guardians in Cleveland.
Ramirez, who was 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, ripped a ball off Trevor Stephan (6-5) for the Rays’ first hit since the fourth inning.
Javy Guerra (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th, and Calvin Faucher followed to earn his first career save for Tampa Bay (85-69).
Cleveland relievers retired 21 consecutive hitters from the fourth to the 11th, but the Guardians (86-68) lost for the first time in eight games.
Tampa Bay’s Jose Siri belted a homer, and Wander Franco extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games with a double and scored two runs.
Cleveland’s Steven Kwan went 3-for-5 with a walk, two runs and an RBI, and Jose Ramirez was 3-for-6 with a triple and two RBIs.
Tommy Pham drove in three runs and Triston Casas homered among his three hits as the Red Sox snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Orioles in Boston.
All of Boston’s scoring came in the second, third and fourth innings. The Red Sox made the most of 11 total hits.
Anthony Santander homered twice for the Orioles (80-74), who’ve lost three of their last four games as their bid to reach the American League playoffs dimmed.
The Orioles loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but didn’t score when Austin Hays grounded into a game-ending double play.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.