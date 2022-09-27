The Mets’ Mark Canha reacts after a strike out in the ninth inning against the Marlins on Tuesday night. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Pablo Lopez pitched six innings, JJ Bleday hit a two-run homer and the Miami Marlins knocked the New York Mets out of sole possession of first place in the National League East with a 6-4 victory on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

The Mets (97-58) fell into a tie for first in the division for the second time this season when the Atlanta Braves (97-58) closed out an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. New York has held sole possession of the division lead for every day except April 11, Sept. 6 and Sept. 9.

