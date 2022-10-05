The Mets’ Pete Alonso slides in ahead of the tag by Nationals catcher Tres Barrera to score on a sacrifice fly during the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Citi Field in New York. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets were eliminated from the National League East race hours before completing a doubleheader sweep of the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and earning their 100th win of the season, at Citi Field. The Mets won the first game 4-2 and the second 8-0.

Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil opened the game with homers off Paolo Espino. It was the first time in franchise history – dating back to 1962 – the Mets have hit three straight homers to start a game.

FieldLevelMedia

