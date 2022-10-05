The New York Mets were eliminated from the National League East race hours before completing a doubleheader sweep of the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and earning their 100th win of the season, at Citi Field. The Mets won the first game 4-2 and the second 8-0.
Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil opened the game with homers off Paolo Espino. It was the first time in franchise history – dating back to 1962 – the Mets have hit three straight homers to start a game.
The Mets, who spent 175 days in first place, are the fourth seed in the NL.
In the first game, Nimmo homered and finished with three RBIs for New York. Mets starter Carlos Carrasco allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three in four-plus innings.
Sean Manaea, battling for a berth on the Padres’ playoff roster, retired the last 17 batters he faced in six scoreless innings as San Diego beat San Francisco in San Diego.
The Padres clinched the No. 2 National League wild-card berth and will open the playoffs at the New York Mets on Friday.
Wil Myers and Ha-Seong Kim were among six Padres with two hits; each drove in two runs, and Myers homered.
Randal Grichuk hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning as Colorado gained its third consecutive win at Los Angeles.
Brendan Rodgers and Sean Bouchard also hit home runs for the Rockies. Ryan Feltner (4-9) gave up two runs on four hits over six innings.
CARDINALS 8, PIRATES 7 (10)
Juan Yepez’s RBI single in the top of the 10th inning helped St. Louis send Pittsburgh to its 100th loss.
Each starter lasted 2 2/3 innings in an offensive barrage. St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson allowed seven runs and nine hits. Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker allowed three runs and four hits.
Along with Yepez’s game winning hit, St. Louis received RBI hits from Corey Dickerson, Albert Pujols and Chase De Jong.
BREWERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0
Eric Lauer tossed six hitless innings, two relievers finished the one-hitter and Luis Urias homered and drove in two runs to pace Milwaukee to a victory over Arizona in Milwaukee.
Jake Cousins replaced Lauer (11-7) in the seventh inning and gave up a leadoff single to Josh Rojas. Cousins completed two scoreless innings and Peter Strzelecki finished with a perfect ninth for his first career save.
ATHLETICS 2, ANGELS 1 (10)
Shea Langeliers drew a full-count, walk-off walk with one out in the 10th inning, giving Oakland a second extra-inning win in two days at Los Angeles.
After A.J. Puk (4-3) stranded the potential go-ahead run at third base in the top of the 10th, the A’s overcame Nick Allen’s baserunning miscue in the bottom of the inning.
After Allen overstepped third base and was tagged out, Sean Murphy’s single sent Tony Kemp to third. Seth Brown was intentionally walked in front of Langeliers, who was credited with the game-winning RBI.
MARINERS 9, TIGERS 6 (Game 2)
Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs to help Seattle sweep a doubleheader against Detroit in Seattle.
Cal Raleigh had three hits, including a home run, and Dylan Moore contributed three RBIs for the Mariners. Left-hander Justus Sheffield (1-0) lasted five innings in his first start of the season. He allowed five runs and seven hits, struck out four and walked four.
Kody Clemens hit a grand slam and Spencer Torkelson had three hits, including a home run, for the Tigers.
Elvis Andrus had two hits, including a three-run home run, and Gavin Sheets hit a two-run single to back seven strong innings from Lucas Giolito and lift Chicago to a victory against Minnesota in Chicago
Chicago scored four runs apiece in the third and fourth innings to seize control and assure the club of at least a .500 record this season.
Justin Verlander twirled five no-hit innings as Houston pummeled Philadelphia and nearly completed a combined no-hitter against the National League foe.
Houston relievers Hunter Brown and Hector Neris followed Verlander and continued the clean sheet until Garrett Stubbs led off the ninth inning with a hit for Philadelphia. Houston had a perfect game through four innings until Brandon Marsh led off the fifth inning with a walk.
