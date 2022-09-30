Shohei Ohtani’s bid for a no-hitter ended with two outs in the eighth inning, but the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way player settled for eight scoreless innings in a 4-2 victory over the Oakland A’s on Thursday night in Anaheim, Calif.
Oakland’s Conner Capel singled to center on a 1-2 cutter with two outs in the eighth inning on Ohtani’s 95th pitch of the night to break up the no-hitter. Dermis Garcia followed with a single, but Ohtani got out of the inning when he retired Shea Langeliers on a grounder to third.
Ohtani (15-8) walked the first batter of the night, then retired 22 in a row. He struck out 10 and walked one on the mound, and he went 2-for-4 with an RBI single at the plate.
Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward and Max Stassi homered for Los Angeles. Oakland scored twice in the ninth inning against Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera, who recorded the final out and earned his fifth save.
Mariners 10, Rangers 9 (11)
J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning as Seattle outlasted visiting Texas and reduced its magic number to one for clinching an American League wild-card berth.
Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic each hit two home runs for the Mariners, who need one more win or a loss by the Baltimore Orioles to snap their 20-season playoff drought, the longest current skid in the four major North American professional sports.
Marcus Semien homered twice a for the Rangers.
Oscar Gonzalez’s two-out, tiebreaking infield single in the eighth inning rallied host Cleveland past Tampa Bay and prevented the Rays from clinching a postseason berth.
Steven Kwan’s RBI double in the eighth tied the score 1-1. Three batters later, Gonzalez fought off a slider from Shawn Armstrong (2-3) and hit a slow roller to the right of diving first baseman Ji-Man Choi to plate the go-ahead run.
The Rays threatened in the ninth when Cleveland’s Trevor Stephan walked the bases loaded, but he struck out Choi and got Isaac Paredes on a flyout to shallow right to earn his third save.
Miguel Vargas capped a three-run sixth inning with a two-run, tiebreaking single and Will Smith hit a solo homer in the eighth as visiting Los Angeles defeated San Diego in the rubber match of a three-game series.
The Dodgers finished the season series against the Padres with a 14-5 record. Los Angeles has won nine straight series against San Diego dating back to June 2021.
Ford Proctor smacked a grand slam for his first major league home run and San Francisco beat visiting Colorado for the eighth straight time.
Carlos Rodon struck out 10 in six shutout innings for the Giants, who earned their ninth win in 10 games. By completing a three-game sweep, San Francisco climbed back to .500 for the first time since Aug. 23.
Rodon (14-8) and Giants reliever Jharel Cotton combined to take a two-hit shutout in the ninth inning before the Rockies used a sacrifice fly from C.J. Cron, a two-run homer from Sean Bouchard and an RBI triple from Elehuris Montero to make things interesting.
Avisail Garcia hit an eighth-inning grand slam against his former team to give Miami a comeback victory over host Milwaukee, denying the Brewers an opportunity to move into the final National League wild-card spot.
The Marlins loaded the bases in the eighth against Freddy Peralta (4-4) on singles by Jordan Groshans and Jon Berti and a two-out walk to Brian Anderson. Garcia, who had 29 homers last season with Milwaukee, then sent a 1-2 pitch 411 feet to center for his eighth homer.
Milwaukee remained a half-game behind the Philadelphia Phillies. The Brewers play their final six games at home, while the Phillies finish with seven on the road. Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker over Milwaukee.
