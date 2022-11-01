Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder have won four consecutive games.
The Thunder closed with a 23-4 run, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 11 points in the stretch to lift Oklahoma City from 11 down.
Gilgeous-Alexander (12 for 18 from the field) gave the Thunder the lead for good with a step-back jumper with less than four minutes remaining.
Pokusevski added 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
Wendell Carter tied a career high with 30 points to lead the Magic, adding 12 rebounds. Franz Wagner posted 20 points and seven assists,
