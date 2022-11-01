Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes the ball around Orlando’s Jalen Suggs during the second half Tuesday. Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have won four consecutive games.

