Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center, is fouled by the L.A. Clippers’ Amir Coffey on a drive to the basket during Tuesday night’s game. Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 108-94 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

At the start of the day, Gilgeous-Alexander was listed as out with a right hip contusion that kept him out of Sunday’s loss to Minnesota.

