Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 108-94 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
At the start of the day, Gilgeous-Alexander was listed as out with a right hip contusion that kept him out of Sunday’s loss to Minnesota.
Tre Mann added 25 points for the Thunder, who were without Josh Giddey. Giddey suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss. Aaron Wiggins, making his first start of the season, had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Luke Kennard led the Clippers with 15 points off the bench. Ivica Zubac had 10 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks.
