The Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is called for a charge on the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson with 0.5 second left in regulation during Wednesday’s game. Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Sports

Tyus Jones hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 47.8 seconds left in overtime Wednesday night for the Memphis Grizzlies, who squandered a 19-point second half lead before edging the New York Knicks 115-112 in the season opener for both teams, at Memphis.

Ja Morant scored a game-high 34 points for the Grizzlies, who tied a team record with 56 wins last season before falling to the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs.

FieldLevelMedia

