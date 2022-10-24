Grizzlies guard Ja Morant shoots during the second quarter against the Nets on Monday night. Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant scored 38 points and Desmond Bane set career highs with 38 points and eight 3-pointers as the Memphis Grizzlies outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 134-124 on Monday in Memphis.

Santi Aldama added 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 13 for Memphis, which recorded its seventh straight win against the Nets.

