Ja Morant scored 38 points and Desmond Bane set career highs with 38 points and eight 3-pointers as the Memphis Grizzlies outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 134-124 on Monday in Memphis.
Santi Aldama added 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 13 for Memphis, which recorded its seventh straight win against the Nets.
Brooklyn lost despite a stellar performance from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who had 37 points apiece.
Durant, who shot 14-for-20 from the field, moved past Alex English (25,613 points) into 20th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Durant ended the night with 25,622 points.
Irving had eight rebounds and five assists while Nic Claxton tallied 16 points and seven rebounds for Brooklyn, which trailed 119-109 with seven minutes remaining.
DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Ayo Dosunmu added 22 and Nikola Vucevic notched a double-double of 18 points and 23 rebounds to boost the Bulls to a victory against the Celtics in Chicago.
Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 26 points for the Celtics, who also had double-figure scoring efforts from Jaylen Brown (21 points), Malcolm Brogdon (12) and Marcus Smart (11).
Tatum paced Boston with eight rebounds, while Smart dished six assists.
Zach LaVine added 19 points for the Bulls. Andre Drummond snagged 12 boards.
Kevin Porter Jr. posted a double-double while Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. topped 20 points apiece as the Houston Rockets won for the first time this season, defeating the previously unbeaten Utah Jazz at Houston.
Porter paired 26 points with 10 rebounds, while Green added 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Smith just missed posting a second consecutive double-double by adding 21 points and nine rebounds. That trio shot a combined 18 for 18 from the free-throw line.
The Jazz, who were coming off an overtime victory in New Orleans on Sunday, were led by Jordan Clarkson’s 17 points and Lauri Markkanen’s 14. Jarred Vanderbilt and Kelly Olynyk combined for 26 points and 20 rebounds, while Simone Fontecchio contributed 13 points in 16 minutes off the bench.
SPURS 115, TIMBERWOLVES 106
Devin Vassell scored 23 points to lead six Spurs in double figures as San Antonio beat Minnesota in the opener of a two-game series between the teams in Minneapolis.
Keldon Johnson added 18 points for the Spurs. Rookie forward Jeremy Sochan and Jakob Poeltl had 14 each, Zach Collins scored 11 off the bench and Joshua Primo tallied 10. Poeltl also grabbed 14 rebounds.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 27 points and 11 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points and seven assists, Jaylen Nowell scored 13 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.
