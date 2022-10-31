Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had six assists Monday night as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Atlanta Hawks 139-109 in Toronto.
Scottie Barnes added 21 points, seven rebounds and eight assists and Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 points for the Raptors, who were playing without Fred VanVleet (back).
O.G. Anunoby had 14 points and six steals for the Raptors. Chris Boucher added 11 points and Precious Achiuwa had 10 points.
Trae Young scored 14 points and had 10 assists and committed a career-high 10 turnovers for the Hawks. Young had averaged 35 points over his three previous games.
Dejounte Murray had 20 points and nine assists for the Hawks. Clint Capela had 13 points and Justin Holiday and John Collins each had 12 points while De’Andre Hunter had 11.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, Jrue Holiday hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute and the Milwaukee Bucks remained the NBA’s only unbeaten team by downing the Detroit Pistons in Milwaukee.
Holiday finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as the Bucks defeated their Central Division rival for the 14th time in the last 15 regular-season meetings. They’ll play again in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Brook Lopez supplied 24 points and nine rebounds, while Bobby Portis added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks.
Cade Cunningham’s 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds led the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 points and Jaden Ivy tossed in 19.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.