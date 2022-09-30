Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field after suffering a head injury following a sack by the Bengals’ Josh Tupou in the second quarter Thursday in Cincinnati. Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns and Evan McPherson kicked two fourth-quarter field goals to help the Cincinnati Bengals record a 27-15 victory over the visiting Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

The Dolphins lost standout quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to head and neck injuries in the second quarter. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for evaluation.

FieldLevelMedia

