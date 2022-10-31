Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Jacoby Brissett accounted for two scores to fuel the Cleveland Browns to a 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday in Cleveland.
Chubb finished with 23 carries for 101 yards. He scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter and an 11-yard jaunt in the fourth to boost his NFL-leading rushing touchdown total to 10 on the season.
Brissett completed 17 of 22 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown to help the Browns (3-5) snap a four-game skid overall and defeat the Bengals for the fifth straight time. He also rushed for a 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Amari Cooper added five catches for 131 yards and reeled in his team-leading fifth touchdown of the season.
Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow fell to 0-4 in his career against Cleveland despite completing 25 of 35 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He tossed a 13-yard score to Tyler Boyd early in the fourth and a 41-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins later in the quarter.
The Bengals (4-4) were limited to just 229 total yards of offense in their first game without Ja’Marr Chase. The star wideout reportedly will miss multiple weeks due to a hip injury.
