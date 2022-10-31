Browns running back Nick Chubb leaps over Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton during the second quarter Monday night in Cleveland. Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Jacoby Brissett accounted for two scores to fuel the Cleveland Browns to a 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday in Cleveland.

Chubb finished with 23 carries for 101 yards. He scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter and an 11-yard jaunt in the fourth to boost his NFL-leading rushing touchdown total to 10 on the season.

FieldLevelMedia

