Mahomes, Edwards-Helaire lead way for Chiefs

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball during the second half against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire found the end zone twice to fuel the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Mahomes completed 23 of 37 passes for 249 yards to exact a small measure of revenge for Kansas City’s 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.