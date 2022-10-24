Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs with the ball against the Patriots during the first half of Monday night’s game in Foxborough, Mass. Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields ran for one touchdown and threw for another, David Montgomery added another rushing score and the Chicago Bears ended a three-game losing streak with a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough, Mass.

Fields threw for 179 yards and ran for another 82 as he delivered the victory mere hours after general manager Ryan Poles said the team’s quarterback was showing signs of growth. The effort was helped by Chicago’s defense, which forced four turnovers.

