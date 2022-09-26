Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, right, makes a touchdown catch past Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson during the second half of Monday Night’s NFL game in East Rutherford, N.J. Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Rush passed for 215 yards and one touchdown and Tony Pollard rushed for 105 yards as the Dallas Cowboys notched a 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night at East Rutherford, N.J.

Rush completed 21 of 31 passes and guided Dallas (2-1) to its second consecutive win while starting in place of Dak Prescott (fractured right thumb) for the second straight game. Rush threw the tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter to CeeDee Lamb, who caught eight passes for 87 yards for the Cowboys.

