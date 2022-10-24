Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times during a span of about 4 1/2 minutes in the second period to rally for a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday in Edmonton, Alberta.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane, and Zach Hyman each had a goal and assist, while Tyson Barrie and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton, which got 31 saves from Jack Campbell.
Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins, who lost for the first time in regulation this season. Jason Zucker had two assists, and goalie Tristan Jarry made 41 saves and also tallied a first-period assist.
Edmonton outshot Pittsburgh 47-35, including 26-4 in the second period.
Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for his 29th career shutout as the Jets defeated the Blues in Winnipeg, Alberta.
Mark Scheifele, Sam Gagner, Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti scored goals and Josh Morrissey had two assists for the Jets.
Thomas Greiss stopped 39 of 42 shots for the Blues, who suffered their first loss after a 3-0 start to the season.
