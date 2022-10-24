Oilers forward Devin Shore deflects a shot just wide of Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry during the third period Monday. Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times during a span of about 4 1/2 minutes in the second period to rally for a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday in Edmonton, Alberta.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane, and Zach Hyman each had a goal and assist, while Tyson Barrie and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton, which got 31 saves from Jack Campbell.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.