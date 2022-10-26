Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues after Colorado defeated the New York Rangers in a shootout Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Tom Horak/USA TODAY Sports

Alexandar Georgiev made a season-high 44 saves in his return to New York and then made three more in a shootout to remain unbeaten with his new team as the Colorado Avalanche gained a 3-2 victory over the host Rangers on Tuesday night in New York.

Evan Rodrigues netted the game-winning goal in the fourth round of the shootout as the defending Stanley Cup champions survived blowing a pair of one-goal leads.

