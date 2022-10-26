Alexandar Georgiev made a season-high 44 saves in his return to New York and then made three more in a shootout to remain unbeaten with his new team as the Colorado Avalanche gained a 3-2 victory over the host Rangers on Tuesday night in New York.
Evan Rodrigues netted the game-winning goal in the fourth round of the shootout as the defending Stanley Cup champions survived blowing a pair of one-goal leads.
Georgiev was named the first star of the night and capped his return by stopping Alexis Lafreniere to clinch the victory. He also survived Colorado being short-handed for the final 89 seconds of overtime after Nathan MacKinnon hooked Artemi Panarin from behind on a partial breakaway.
Georgiev got a “Welcome Back” message on the scoreboard during a stoppage early in the first that produced cheers from the crowd and then improved to 4-0-1 for the Avalanche, who acquired his rights from New York and signed him to a three-year deal.
Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin scored a power-play goal in the first period and Logan O’Connor netted a short-handed goal in the opening minute of the third for Colorado.
Adam Fox and Barclay Goodrow scored in regulation, but the Rangers dropped their third straight when Georgiev made pad saves on Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibanejad in the opening two rounds of the shootout.
Shesterkin made 42 saves but allowed a goal to Mikko Rantanen in the third round of the shootout and fell backwards into the net when Rodrigues lifted a backhander past him for the game-winner.
The Chicago Blackhawks killed five second-period penalties – including a 5-on-3 PK – and Alex Stalock made 28 saves in a victory over the Florida Panthers in Chicago.
The Blackhawks have won four straight games. Stalock, Chicago’s backup goalie, improved to 3-1-0 this season.
Patrick Kane led the Blackhawks’ offense with one goal and one assist. Taylor Raddysh, Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews (empty-netter) had Chicago’s other goals.
Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers.
Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Flames posted a win over the Penguins in Calgary, Alberta.
Jonathan Huberdeau and Michael Stone scored Calgary’s other goals.
Kadri became the 12th player in Flames history to begin a season with points in six or more straight games.
Evgeni Malkin scored his fourth goal of the season for the Penguins.
