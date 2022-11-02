Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, Matt Boldy had a goal with an assist and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves, as the Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.
Minnesota scored three times in the second period, with Kaprizov posting his seventh and eighth goals of the season, and Mason Shaw the second of his career. Boldy added an empty-netter as it improved to 2-3-0 at home on the young campaign.
Fleury, who turns 38 on Nov. 28, was solid most of the night, and particularly stout during the first period en route to his fourth straight winning start. He seemed headed for his 72nd career shutout until Montreal’s Nick Suzuki scored on the power play with 6:30 remaining in regulation.
Jake Allen stopped 27 shots for Montreal, which is 2-1-0 on a four-game trip. The Canadiens have lost 14 of the last 15 against the Wild, and nine straight at Minnesota, which won 3-1 at Montreal on Oct. 25.
ISLANDERS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1
Brock Nelson scored a goal and had an assist for the Islanders, who continued their surge with a win over the Blackhawks in Chicago.
Anders Lee poked home a shot by Nelson in the first period and Zach Parise added an empty-netter with 13.1 seconds left in the third for the Islanders, who have won four straight. New York goalie Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves.
Jonathan Toews scored in the third period for the Blackhawks, who have lost four straight (0-2-2). Backup goalie Arvid Soderblom recorded 28 saves in relief of Alex Stalock, who stopped two shots before exiting following a collision with Islanders right winger Casey Cizikas 2:56 into the first.
BRUINS 6, PENGUINS 5 (OT)
Hampus Lindholm went coast-to-coast and scored from the left hash marks at 3:37 of overtime as the Bruins erased a three-goal deficit to win their sixth straight, over the Penguins in Pittsburgh.
Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, Jakub Lauko, Pavel Zacha and Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins.
Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark allowed five goals on 18 shots before being pulled in the second. Jeremy Swayman stopped all four shots he faced but left with possibly a left leg injury at 5:42 of the third when teammate Patrice Bergeron got knocked into him. Ullmark returned and stopped six shots.
Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Josh Archibald and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who have lost five straight.
Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 34 saves.
Roope Hintz had two goals and an assist for the Stars in a win against the Kings in Dallas.
Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski also scored and Scott Wedgewood made 30 saves for the Stars, who scored three goals in a 90-second span of the second period to break open a tied game.
Kevin Fiala and Arthur Kaliyev scored, and Cal Petersen made 35 saves for the Kings.
Beniers scored off a pass from Jordan Eberle on a three-on-one breakaway, lifting the puck over sprawling Calgary goaltender Dan Vladar, to snap a 4-4 tie at 13:26 of the final period.
Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde also scored for Seattle. Oliver Bjorkstrand notched two assists.
Kraken goalie Joey Daccord, making his first appearance of the season with Philipp Grubauer out with a lower-body injury and Martin Jones away from the team for personal reasons, made 36 saves.
Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist and Nikita Zadorov, Nazem Kadri and Trevor Lewis also tallied for the Flames.
Leon Draisaitl had a goal and four assists to help the Oilers to a fifth straight win, against the Predators in Edmonton, Alberta.
Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists, Evander Kane had a hat trick and Jack Campbell made 19 saves for the Oilers.
Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists, Mikael Granlund had three assists and Matt Duchene had two assists for the Predators, who are 1-6-1 in their past eight games. Juuse Saros made 30 saves.
