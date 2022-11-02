Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon checks the Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher in front of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on Tuesday. Matt Blewett/USA TODAY Sports

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, Matt Boldy had a goal with an assist and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves, as the Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Minnesota scored three times in the second period, with Kaprizov posting his seventh and eighth goals of the season, and Mason Shaw the second of his career. Boldy added an empty-netter as it improved to 2-3-0 at home on the young campaign.

