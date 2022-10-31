Carl Grundstrom scored twice and Kevin Fiala had three assists as the Los Angeles Kings rolled over the slumping St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Monday night in St. Louis.
The Kings won for the third time in their past four games while the Blues lost their fifth consecutive game.
Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings. Jonathan Quick made 27 saves and Todd McLellan earned his 100th victory as Kings coach.
Alexey Toropchenko scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on 19 shots before departing midway through the game. Thomas Greiss entered and stopped all 11 shots he faced.
Blues defenseman Torey Krug exited the game with an upper-body injury after taking a hard hit into the boards early in the third period.
