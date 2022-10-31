The Los Angeles Kings celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Blues on Monday night in St. Louis. Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Carl Grundstrom scored twice and Kevin Fiala had three assists as the Los Angeles Kings rolled over the slumping St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Monday night in St. Louis.

The Kings won for the third time in their past four games while the Blues lost their fifth consecutive game.

