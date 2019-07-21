GWANGJU, South Korea — Katie Ledecky had never before lost a 400-meter freestyle race on a major international stage, but Australia’s Ariarne Titmus chased her down on the final lap at Sunday’s opening night of the FINA world championship to upset the five-time Olympic champion.
Ledecky finished in second place in one of her signature events, turning in a time of 3:59.76, just 0.21 seconds behind the 18-year-old Titmus.
“Obviously this stings a little,” Ledecky said. “It’s unfamiliar and different. But I need to rebound from this, and I need to get my fight back ... I just need to continue to do the things I know I’m prepared to do. I’m prepared to swim fast at this meet. Tonight wasn’t as fast as I wanted to be.”
Ledecky is the world-record holder in the 400, and entering Sunday’s final had won every major race at the distance dating back to the 2013 world championships, where she won the first of three 400 world titles.
“Sometimes things just happen,” said Greg Meehan, her coach. “It’s hard when it’s someone of Katie’s persona … Things happen. Even for the superstars. You look back at Michael (Phelps’) career — some ups and downs, some wins and losses, always learning from each experience. I think that’s what we’ve done over the past couple of years with her.”
Titmus led from the start and held a slight advantage heading into the 150-meter turn. But Ledecky caught Titmus and pulled ahead, leading the field into the last turn, about half a body length ahead of Titmus.
But Titmus did something most swimmers haven’t even dreamed of, reeling in Ledecky and passing her on the final lap. At the final turn, Ledecky led by 0.62 seconds, a sizable deficit for the young Australian - one that would’ve been insurmountable for most any swimmer at most any meet with Ledecky at the front of the pack. But Titmus showed she’s not like most swimmers and turned in a monstrous final lap just as Ledecky uncharacteristically slowed.
“I just got to the last turn and felt like I tightened up. My legs were just dead and obviously, Ariarne took advantage of that and had a heck of a swim,” Ledecky said. “She’s a great swimmer. I knew going in it was going to be a tough race.”
