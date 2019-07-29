The latest chapter in Lisbon native Matt Russell’s comeback from a devastating 2017 injury was a victory in the Ironman Triathlon in Lake Placid on Sunday.
The 36-year-old used to compete in mini triathlons while in high school in the High Peaks Cyclery weekly competitions in Lake Placid.
He took Sunday’s title with a time of 8 hours, 27 minutes and 57 seconds.
An Ironman race starts with a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride followed by a 26.2-mile marathon run.
“It’s a dream come true,” Russell told the crowd shortly after crossing the finish line in front of Lake Placid High School on the same track where Eric Heiden won five speedskating gold medals in the 1980 Winter Olympics. “I appreciate all the support. I have so much support here. I have a lot of friends and family.”
Russell, a former Section 10 outdoor track and field champion in the steeplechase for Canton High School, found his athletic career in jeopardy in October 2017 when he was hit by a van traveling about 28 miles-per-hour while competing in the bicycle portion at the Ironman World Championship event in Kona, Hawaii.
Russell saw the van and tried to hit the brakes on his bike but slid into the side of the vehicle.
Russell severed a muscle in his neck (sternocleidomastoid), a jugular vein on his right side as well as a concussion. Less than year after the accident, he returned to competition at the Ironman event in Texas. He performed well enough to earn a spot in the Kona event in 2018 and he had already qualified for this year’s event before his Sunday win in Lake Placid with a sixth-place finish at the European World Championship in Frankfurt, Germany on June 30.
Russell finished the swim Sunday in 56 minutes, 42 seconds. He took command of the triathlon with a bike ride of 4 hours, 27.27 seconds and concluded the event with a marathon time of 2:58.56. Russell’s bike ride set a Lake Placid course record.
Australia’s Joe Gambles finished in second in 8:33.26 and Germany’s Marc Dueisen finished third in 8:37.01.
Russell became the second former Section 10 athlete to win an Ironman title in Lake Placid. Former Ogdensburg Free Academy athlete Amy Farrell, who also competed in cross country and track and field for St. Lawrence University, won the women’s title in 2015 and 2017. She also was the women’s world champion for the age 35-39 division in 2015.
