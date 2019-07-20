LAFARGEVILLE — Ryan Arbuthnot beat the heat and the field to win the 25-lap 358-modified feature race at Can-Am Speedway on Friday night.
It was the second feature win for Arbuthnot this season. Watertown’s Billy Dunn, Jeff Sykes, David Rogers and Ryan Bartlett rounded out the top five.
Other winners were Sid Harmer Jr. (first pro stock feature), Steven Gilmore (second pro stock feature), Jarrett Herbison (sportsman) and Jock Symonds (thunder stock).
n Mohawk International Raceway and Brewerton Speedway both canceled racing Friday due to the heat. Fulton Speedway also postponed Saturday night’s action for the same reason.
Watertown native Tim McCreadie started on the front row of Saturday night’s ninth annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals Lucas Oil Late Model race at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb.
McCreadie took the lead in the second of four first-round heats after passing Allen Hopp on restart after a caution flag. He followed it up with a fourth-place showing in the second round.
Mason Zeigler started on the front row with McCreadie.
