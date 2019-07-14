EVANS MILLS — Dylan Bancroft took the 41-lap New York Super Stock race to highlight Saturday night’s action at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Andy Cyran, Zach Willis, Nick Robinson and Joel Gleason rounded out the top five.
Larry Welling (modified), Josh Verne Jr. (thunder stock) and Chris Malbeuf (INEX Legends) were also winners.
McCreadie takes 12th place
Watertown’s Tim McCreadie finished 12th in the 60-lap Lucas Oil Late Model race on night one of the CMH Diamond Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.
McCreadie fought his way up from 20th spot to finish just outside the top 10.
Jimmy Owens earned his second victory in as many nights.
