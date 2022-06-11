LAFARGEVILLE — Brownville native Derek Webb collected his first win of the season in the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Webb worked his way from eighth place and passed Jack Meeks with six laps to go to secure the victory. Watertown’s Taylor Caprara, Edwards’ Tim Fuller, Jack Meeks and Tyler Meeks rounded out the top five.
LaFargeville’s Gavin Eisele won the sportsman division feature on a last-lap pass for his first win of the season. Logan Chrisafulli (Panther crate sprint), Jock Symonds (thunder stock) and Owen Nier (limited sportsman) were also winners.
Racing returns next week with action in the five main classes with the start time is slated for 7:30 p.m.
n Friday night’s racing at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne was called off due to rain. A regular card is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
