Area racetracks are about ready to start their season without having to worry about the spectre of COVID-19 like the two seasons.
Both Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville and Evans Raceway Park will start their respective seasons this weekend. Can-Am will finally get off the blocks on its third attempt after weather delayed the first two race cards.
“We’re going to push forward and race this weekend,” Can-Am owner Tyler Bartlett said.
This year both Jefferson County-based tracks won’t have to worry as much about the coronavirus that has haunted racing for two years. Can-Am ran without fans for all but one of its events while Evans Mills was dark in 2020. Fans were allowed to return in 2021, but there were still many things to worry about regarding the pandemic.
“Last year I was fielding questions about if we had to wear masks and if we had to social distance, but I haven’t had any of those,” Evans Mills track co-owner Peggy Gill said.
Gill added that fans have been smarter about staying home when they are sick and have done well about remaining conscious about the virus. An aspect that thrills both tracks this season is the return of Canadian fans and drivers. Tight border restrictions due to the pandemic have prevented fans and drivers from crossing the border the past two seasons.
“We usually have half-a-dozen-to-a-dozen racers in each class from Canada,” Barlett said. “We also usually have like 200 or so fans from Canada come over, so it’ll be nice to see them again.”
Can-Am will carry over one popular feature that began during the pandemic by streaming its races over the internet on Dirt Track Digest TV’s website. The cost is $19.99 and allows fans to keep tabs on their favorite drivers from far away. Bartlett previously said fans from as far away as Texas and California have bought access to livestreams.
Here’s a brief look at how each track at the start of the season:
CAN-AM SPEEDWAY, FRIDAYS
Heavy rains have put the dirt circuit behind schedule five-to-six weeks in track preparation, according to Bartlett. The two postponed cards were some of Can-Am’s bigger shows. April 10 was supposed to be the Thunder in the 1,000 Islands event that was the New York opener for the SuperDIRTcar big-block modified series race. The track rescheduled the race for another weekend unlike previous years. Instead it will be a mid-week showcase.
“We’re glad to have the race, but it hurts getting moved to the middle of the week,” Bartlett said.
Can-Am will host races in the 358-modified, sportsman, thunder class, pro stock, thunder stock, limited sportsman and the new 602 Panther class. The latter race is designed as a way to keep people in the sport at a low cost.
EVANS MILLS RACEWAY PARK, SATURDAYS
This Saturday’s scheduled season-opening race for Evans Mills starts with the its regular classes (Modified, INEX legends, sports compact, late model) and the special attraction of the 350 SMAC series that will bring drivers from around the Northeast to the asphalt circuit.
Gill said the surface lends itself to more schedule flexibility.
“Us being an asphalt track helps us because we don’t usually fall victim to Mother Nature unless it’s a big downpour,” Gill said.
Evans Mills will also bring in special events like the classic asphalt races, as well the Kevin Ward Jr., Teddy Appleton and John Burr Memorial races. An Oswego Speedway-based series will also start and end a special five-race showcase at Evans Mills.
“We feel honored that they would pick our track,” Gill said.
MOHAWK INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY, FRIDAYS
The Akwesasne-based track will bring back the 358-modified and pro stock series. The border restrictions forced the dirt track to limit those races to a shortened series due to the lack of Canadian drivers.
Mohawk usually draws many drivers from across the border and that caused the 358s to miss last season. However, the pro stocks return for the first time since 2013. This is subject to change if cross-border restrictions do return.
Opening night is slated for Friday, May 13 with the 358s, sportsman, pro stocks, novice, mod lites and bandits.
