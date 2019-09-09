LOCAL AUTO RACING
LAFARGEVILLE — Taylor Caprara won the John Burr Memorial Sportsman race in the season finale Saturday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Kevin Root, Matt Janczak, Kyle Inman and Jackson Gil rounded out the top five. The race was named in honor of local racing announcer John Burr, who passed away Aug. 24. There were more than 60 sportsman cars that tried to qualify for the race. The B-Main was won by Chris Corbett.
Evans Mills Raceway Park will host its own 75-lap Sportman tribute race Sept. 21.
Billy Dunn took the 358-modified race while Mike White won pro street stock event. Quinn Wallis placed first in the thunder stock feature.
