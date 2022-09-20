EVANS MILLS — Taylor Caprara took the lead on a restart with 13 laps to go to win the 75-lap modified feature as part of the John Burr Classic on Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Caprara beat Bryan Sherwood and Andre Roggie off the line to earn the victory. Roggie, Sherwood, Kreig Heroth and Dylan Bancroft rounded out the top five.
