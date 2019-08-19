Local auto racing
EVANS MILLS — Antwerp native Jeff Cook took second place and Port Leyden’s Dylan Swiernik placed third in the 25-lap Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Empire Super Sprints race Saturday at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
It was the highest finish of the season for both local drivers. Scott Holcomb outlasted Cook on a late restart while Swiernik got by Matt Tanner for third place.
Other winners were Larry Welling Jr. (modifieds), Breanne Gilligan (legends) and Tim Dunn (thunder stock).
n Ryan Arbuthnot grabbed his third feature victory in the 25-lap 358-modified race Friday night at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville. Arbuthnot is second in the points standings behind two-time defending track champion and Watertown native Billy Dunn. Jack Meeks (sportsman) and Sid Harmer Jr. (pro stock) were also winners. The thunder stock feature was postponed due to rain.
n Watertown’s Tim McCreadie placed 12th in the COMP Cams Topless 100 Lucas Oil Late Model race Saturday at Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Ark. Chris Madden took his third straight race on the circuit with the victory.
