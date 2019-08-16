MIDDLETOWN — Watertown native Billy Dunn finished 12th in the Midway 100 SuperDIRTcar Series big-block modified race Thursday night at Orange County Speedway.
Matt Sheppard earned the win to guarantee a spot in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at NAPA Super DIRT Week XLVIII Oct. 13 at Oswego Speedway.
Edwards native Tim Fuller placed 33rd in the 37-car field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.