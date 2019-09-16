LOCAL AUTO RACING
AKWESASNE — Watertown native Billy Dunn placed second for the second consecutive night at Mohawk International Raceway in the Mohawk 100 SuperDIRTcar Series race Saturday night.
Dunn led a good portion of the race, but Mat Williamson made a late-race move to pick up his second straight win in the series. Matt Sheppard, Erick Rudolph and David Heber rounded out the top five.
The victory clinched Williamson an automatic spot in the Oswego 200 finale of NAPA Super DIRT Week XLVIII on Oct. 13.
Edwards native Tim Fuller was sixth while Theresa’s Lance Willix took ninth. Louis Jackson Jr. and Carey Terrance both of Hogansburg were 16th and 19th, respectively.
n Corey Trombley picked up an automatic qualifying spot for this weekend’s John Burr Memorial sportsman race with a victory in the 30-lap feature Saturday at Evans Mills Raceway Park. Trombley held off Steve Fuchs on late restart to sell the win. Daniel Carter (INEX Legends), Megan Golden (stinger) and Josh Verne (sport compact) were also winners.
