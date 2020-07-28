LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown’s Billy Dunn picked up his first win of the season in the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Dunn passed Bobby Henry on lap seven and never looked back to get the victory. Dunn had finished second a number of times before breaking through at his home track. Tim Sears Jr., Garrett Rushlow, Theresa’s Lance Willix and Tyler Meeks rounded out the top five.
Kevin Root and Josh Reome picked up wins in the twin DIRTcar Sportsman races while Sid Harmer Jr. won the pro stock feature. Craig Caskinette (thunder stock), Justin Williams (mod lite) and Paul DeRuter (limited sportsman) also won their respective classes.
MCCREADIE PLACES FOURTH IN NEBRASKA
Watertown native Tim McCreadie placed fourth in the 101-lap Imperial Tire Silver Dollar Nationals Lucas Oil Dirt Series race Saturday night at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb.
McCreadie sits in fifth place in the current points standings, 55 points behind fourth-place Tyler Erb.
Brandon Sheppard led the final 14 laps to get the win.
