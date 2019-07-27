LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown’s Billy Dunn picked up the win in the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Dunn is the two-time defending track champion in the division. Ryan Arbuthnot, Jeff Sykes and Watertown natives Jordan McCreadie and Ryan Bartlett rounded out the top five.
Jordan Kelly (sportsman), Zac Petrie (thunder stock) and Shawn Kirby (pro stock) were also winners.
Madison Mulder passed Preston Forbes halfway through the 30-lap 358-modified feature to highlight Friday night’s action at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne.
It was the second win of the season for Mulder. Hogansburg’s Carey Terrance, Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca, Forbes and Chris Raabe completed the top five.
Shane Pecore (sportsman), Dan Bechard (novice sportsman), Kevin Foster (mod lite) and Matt Zira (bandit) were also victorious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.