LOCAL AUTO RACING
AKWESASNE — Watertown’s Billy Dunn placed second in the 75-lap Pete Mitchell Memorial SuperDIRTcar 358-modified race Monday at Mohawk International Raceway.
Mat Williamson continued his hot streak and Dunn was not able to chase him down. Erick Rudolph, Edwards native Tim Fuller and Danny Johnson rounded out the top five.
Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca placed seventh, Hogansburg native Carey Terrance took eighth, Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie earned 16th, Ryan Bartlett of Watertown was 22nd, Theresa’s Lance Willix II was 28th, Hogansburg’s Louie Jackson Jr. placed 29th and Evans Mills native Tyler Meeks was 30th.
Cedric Gauvreau took the sportsman division race and Doug Williams won the mod lite feature.
n Watertown’s Tim McCreadie turned in a fourth-place finish in Sunday’s 60-lap CMH Diamond Nationals presented by Super Clean Lucas Oil Late Model Series race at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.
McCreadie opened the race with the lead before series points leader and eventual winner Jonathan Davenport passed him on lap 11 and lead the rest of the way for the win.
n Bob Schroy won the truck feature on Saturday to highlight the action at Adirondack International Speedway in New Bremen.
Other winners were Tyler Burns (thunder stock), Jacob Kimball (bare bones), Keith Delles (sports compact), Skylar Greenfield (sportsman), and Chris Rombough (spectator races).
