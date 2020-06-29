The first three races of the 2020 slate at Can-Am Speedway felt like they was missing something. Wednesday’s annual Pabst Shootout will bring some of that missing element back.
It was announced on Sunday at the LaFargeville-based track would be allowed to have fans for the annual event. A federal court ruling on Friday put an injunction on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order on limits on public gatherings. Can-Am’s Facebook page posted news on fans being allowed back into the facility on Sunday. Track owner Tyler Bartlett was pleased with the outcome, but knows his staff have a tall task ahead them.
“You don’t know who how nerve-wracking its going to be,” Bartlett said. “We know we have a lot of work to do.”
The circuit had been running events with limited crew and some family members. All had to wear masks and practice social-distancing guidelines per the Center for Disease Control. The same guidelines will apply as Can-Am will run at one-third capacity and fans must wear masks walking around the facility and be spaced out. Fans can take their masks off if they are at their seats and that the rules will be like if someone were to eat out at a restaurant.
“We only have chance to show the state that we can operate safely,” Bartlett said. “We got one chance to blow it.”
The track will also do temperature checks like it has been for the first three events of the season. Bartlett knows all these precautions will be plenty of work, but he’s confident in his staff.
“We wouldn’t open if we couldn’t do it,” Bartlett said.
Dirt Track Digest will still host the event on pay-per-view like it has for every so far this season. Can-Am will still do pay-per-views for larger events do to their following with Canadian racing fans. The border for non-essential travel is closed until July 31.
“It definitely hurts (not having Canadian fans and drivers),” Bartlett said. “We hope we can see them in a couple of weeks.”
Wednesday’s card will feature the Empire Super Sprints, 358-modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and mod lite divisions.
The pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with pit passes costing $35, and $15 for children five and under.
General admission seating will start at 4:30 p.m. and cost $25 for adults. $20 for students and $10 for children 10 and under. Racing is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.
Jefferson County’s other racetrack is hopeful they can welcome back spectators soon. Evans Mills Raceway Park has yet to run an event this season, but co-owner Peggy Gill is hopeful they can start soon. She’s been in constant contact with Scott Gray, Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. Gray has been trying to help the county have more events open up.
“He’s been extremely helpful and extremely accessible,” Gill said. “I’m amazed how he finds the time to get back to us business owners.”
Gill said that she’ll know more when she gets the results of a meeting Gray was supposed to have with the governor’s office on Monday. News of Can-Am’s reopening has given her hope that she’ll be able to start the often-delayed season soon.
“It gives me optimism (on restarting the season),” Gill said. “I addressed the questions to the state control panel when talking about our status in Phase 4.”
