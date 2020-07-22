Auto racing has been one of the few sports that’s taken place this summer in the area, but four area tracks have yet to get off the line.
The green flag has yet to drop on Evans Mills Raceway Park, Adirondack International Speedway in New Bremen, Oswego Speedway and Mohawk International Raceway in Hogansburg as three circuits have been dormant due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order barring fans from tracks is set to expire on Aug. 2. Evans Mills owner Peggy Gill said that North Country lawmakers like Scott Gray have been pushing Albany to let some fans come to tracks.
“He’s been really lobbying for us in Albany,” Gill said.
Gill said she’s not planning on opening unless she gets approval from the state and she’ll comply with any orders the state gives. However, she does admit frustration about so much uncertainty.
“It’s very difficult and I don’t want to cancel my season,” Gill said.
The track said they are willing to hold races later in the fall if the weather cooperates. Gill is hopeful to host the second annual John Burr Memorial Race that’s scheduled for Sept. 19 and is willing to push it back to later in the autumn if needed.
“If we were told that race, it would mean the world,” Gill said.
Adirondack International Speedway is hoping to hold at least some demolitions derbies this season. New general manager Todd Thomas is looking to host his first event since he took over in May.
Oswego Speedway has canceled events through July due to the extension of the pause. The track has been races via online simulator and held its first practice session on July 10. Oswego is also following the state’s current mandate.
“We are still talking with elected officials every day, and thank our local government for all of their support in getting us up and running as soon as possible,” owner John Torrese said in a statement on the track’s website. “The Speedway is taking a very close look at the legal, financial, and health related risks associated with re-opening and assures everyone that as soon as it is possible to welcome fans back, the gates will open, but it is in our best interest to continue to follow State guidance at this time.”
Mohawk also has yet to hold an event this season because of the current pandemic. Many of the track’s drivers, fans and staff come from Canada and the border is currently closed to non-essential traffic until at least Aug. 21.
The track’s social media and website have been quite since the spring. Mohawk said its next scheduled event is Sept. 14 when the SuperDIRTcar Series big-block modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and Stars Mod Lite Nationals will head to the track
Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville has operated its first three races starting June 6 without spectators and limited crew and family in attendance. The track did have 900 fans in attendance for the annual Pabst Shootout on July 1, but received a warning letter for doing so. The July 17 race card went back to the same format as the first three weeks and it will be the same for Friday’s upcoming slate.
Events have been available via pay-per-view on the Dirt Track Digest website for $19.99, including Friday’s races.
