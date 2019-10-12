OSWEGO — Edwards native Tim Fuller placed fourth in the 358-modified Salute to the Troops 150 as part of the 48th annual NAPA SuperDIRT Week event Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
Billy Decker held off Erick Rudolph for the victory. Larry Wight, Fuller and Mat Williamson rounded out the top five.
Watertown natives Billy Dunn and Jordan McCreadie placed eighth and 12th, respectively. Sandy Creek’s Tyler Trump was 35th, Theresa’s Lance Willix finished 36th and Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca was 39th.
On Friday, Fuller placed fourth in the first on the Triple 30 big-block modified heats and won the third Triple 25 358 races. Dunn was second in the third big-block event and fifth in the second 358 race. Maresca was second in the first 358-modified race and 24th in race two.
SuperDIRT Week will close out with the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at 2 today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.